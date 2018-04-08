Warriors' Kevon Looney: Solid line in Saturday's loss

Looney contributed 10 points (5-7 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

It was Looney's turn to run with the starters at center Saturday, and he responded with his first double-digit scoring effort since March 19. The third-year big man has been seeing a steady allotment of playing time since early March irrespective of where he's slotted on the depth chart, although his offensive usage naturally fluctuates given the high usage of some of his teammates. It remains to be seen if Looney will draw another starting opportunity when the Warriors tangle with the Suns on Sunday.