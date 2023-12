Looney ended Friday's 138-136 overtime loss to the Thunder with five points (2-2 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes.

Looney moved back into the starting lineup but played just 16 minutes in the loss. Although he is a regular piece of the rotation, Looney offers zero upside outside of decent rebounding numbers. He is the 164th-ranked player in nine-category leagues and at this point, should be looked at as nothing more than a streamer.