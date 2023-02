Looney is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The return of Looney to the starting lineup will allow Golden State to play with a more traditional lineup, slotting Klay Thompson in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will occupy the forward spots. Looney is averaging 6.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game across 47 starts this season.