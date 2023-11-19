Looney is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney moves back into the starting unit after he posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Thunder on Thursday. Looney's return to the lineup pushes Dario Saric back to a bench role. However, Looney has not been very productive, averaging just 5.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a starter through 11 contests.