Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting at center Saturday

Looney will start at center for Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Steve Kerr has noted that the starting center situation on the Warriors is relatively fluid heading into the postseason. And, as a result, Looney will draw the start against the Pelicans. Over his past 11 games, he's averaged 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists across 24.0 minutes.