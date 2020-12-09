Looney has received most of the minutes at center with Golden State's starters early in training camp, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rookie second overall pick James Wiseman (undisclosed) hasn't been cleared to practice, so Looney is receiving first run at center in the starting unit. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Steve Kerr said the 24-year-old will "probably" start Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets. Looney was limited to only 20 games last season due to injuries and averaged 3.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.1 minutes.