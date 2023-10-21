Looney (illness) is back in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney missed Wednesday's game but is ready to roll for the final exhibition. Coach Steve Kerr said the starters won't see large workloads Friday evening.
