Looney will start at center in Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Looney will return to the Warriors' starting unit, as they will opt to go with a more traditional starting lineup. As a result, rookie Jonathan Kuminga will return to a reserve role. The big man averaged 5.9 points and 7.3 rebounds across 21.1 minutes in 80 games as a starter in the regular-season.