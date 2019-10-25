Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting in season opener
Looney is starting at center Thursday against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney sat out the entire preseason due to a right hamstring strain, but as expected, he'll be ready to take the court for his squad's season opener. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, he's expected to log around 20 minutes, likely in five-minute bursts. Looney averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over 80 games a season ago for Golden State.
