Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting Wednesday

Looney will get the start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney will start in place of Demarcus Cousins, who's out for rest purposes. In Looney's last start on February 13th, he offered two points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes of run.

