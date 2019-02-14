Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting Wednesday
Looney will start Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney will get the start in place of DeMarcus Cousins, who's out for rest purposes. In 56 appearances Looney's averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.7 minutes.
