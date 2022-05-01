Looney started the second half of Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies in place of Draymond Green, who was ejected in the first half, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney began the game on the bench for the first time during the playoffs, as the Warriors opted to start Gary Payton for his defensive prowess on Ja Morant. However, Green's ejection has shifted Golden State's thinking, as Looney and Poole started the second half over Payton and Green.