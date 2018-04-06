Warriors' Kevon Looney: Stat filler off bench

Looney produced six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during the Warriors' 126-106 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

Looney played well off the bench Thursday as he recorded a tally in every major statistical category in 23 minutes of action. Despite seeing around 13.4 minutes per contest, the Milwaukee, WI product has been a stat filler during his third NBA season by averaging 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals over 63 games played.

