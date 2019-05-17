Warriors' Kevon Looney: Steps up off bench in Game 2 win

Looney netted 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Looney was an invaluable source of offense off the bench, pacing the second unit and posting his second 14-point tally over the last three games. The big man has been generally solid on the boards as well, and with Kevin Durant (calf) out for the foreseeable future according to latest reports, Looney should continue seeing a workload of 20 minutes at minimum for the time being.