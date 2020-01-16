Warriors' Kevon Looney: Still out
Looney (abdomen) will miss another game Thursday against Denver.
The Warriors continue to provide very few details regarding Looney's status, but he'll miss yet another game, with his absence dating back to before Christmas.
