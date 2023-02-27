Looney amassed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Looney continues to dominate the glass, grabbing at least 13 rebounds for the sixth consecutive game. He has been a top-65 player over the past two weeks, proving his worth as an elite streamer with benefits. Once the Warriors are fully healthy, his role could reduce based on what we saw earlier in the season. With that said, he is the only true center on the squad and so should continue to provide decent numbers in both rebounding and field goal percentage.