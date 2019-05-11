Warriors' Kevon Looney: Strong performance in Game 6 win

Looney had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over Houston.

Looney came off the bench with some vigor Friday, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. He has been a dominant force on the boards, especially on the offensive end, garnering many second-chance opportunities for the Warriors. With Kevin Durant (calf) likely to miss at least a couple of games moving forward, Looney is going to be called upon no matter the opposition. He will certainly not set the world on fire with his statistical production but provides instant energy and impacts the game by simply wanting the ball more than his opponent.

