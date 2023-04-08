Looney supplied six points (3-4 FG), 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 119-97 victory over Sacramento.

Looney grabbed at least 16 rebounds for the fifth time this season and tied his second-highest assist total of the campaign during a solid performance against Sacramento's backups. The veteran big man has failed to score in double figures across seven straight games, but he's averaged 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks during that stretch.