Warriors' Kevon Looney: Taking part in pregame warmups
Looney (chest) was spotted getting some shots up prior to Thursday's Game 6 against the Raptors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
As anticipated, all signs point to Looney partaking in Thursday's must-win matchup for the Warriors, despite the fact that he's dealing with a broken collarbone. The official word on his status is expected to come closer to tipoff.
