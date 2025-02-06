Looney posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 loss to Utah.

Although Looney came off Golden State's bench Wednesday, he led the team with 10 rebounds for his 12th game of the year with double-digit boards. The veteran big man also played 23 minutes to starter Quinten Post's 25, signaling the Warriors went with a near even timeshare at the center position. Looney's playing time also benefitted from the absence of Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee), so the former may not have the same fantasy appeal if the latter returns Thursday against the Lakers.