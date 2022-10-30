Looney registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Looney was uncharacteristically productive in the loss, falling just one rebound short of his first double-double of the season. Locked in as the Warriors' starting center, Looney typically provides the team with a solid defensive anchor, yet one that does not translate into fantasy value. Despite this performance, he should remain off the radar when it comes to standard formats.