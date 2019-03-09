Warriors' Kevon Looney: Teases double-double in return

Looney contributed nine points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 122-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Looney returned to action after missing two games with a pelvis injury. He ended with nine points and eight rebounds, seeing his normal allocation of playing time. It does not sound as though the injury was too serious and it appears he should be fine moving forward. That being said, he has little to no value in competitive formats but can provide rebounds and defensive numbers in deeper formats.