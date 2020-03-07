Warriors' Kevon Looney: To be re-evaluated in three weeks
Looney (hip) will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Looney has been experiencing "ongoing symptoms" so the organization has opted to give him an extended period of time to rest. In Looney's absence, Marquese Chriss, Draymond Green (knee) and Dragan Bender figure to hold down the minutes at center.
