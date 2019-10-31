Warriors' Kevon Looney: To miss next four games
Looney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remained of the Warriors' current homestand, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Looney's currently undergoing tests to determine if there's any nerve damage in the hamstring he injured in the Warriors season-opener. While the center's already been ruled out for the next four games, there's a chance he could miss additional time depending on the tests' results. Looney's next possible return date would be November 6th in Houston.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Missing at least two games•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Starting in season opener•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Should be back for season opener•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Done for remainder of preseason•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.