Warriors' Kevon Looney: To miss next four games

Looney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remained of the Warriors' current homestand, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Looney's currently undergoing tests to determine if there's any nerve damage in the hamstring he injured in the Warriors season-opener. While the center's already been ruled out for the next four games, there's a chance he could miss additional time depending on the tests' results. Looney's next possible return date would be November 6th in Houston.