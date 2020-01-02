Warriors' Kevon Looney: To remain out Thursday
Looney (abdomen) won't play in Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Looney's slated to miss a fifth-straight game as he continues to battle through a left abdomen strain. His next opportunity to take the court comes Saturday against Detroit.
