Warriors' Kevon Looney: Tweaks hamstring
Looney injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney missed the final portion of practice as a result. While the big man told coach Steve Kerr he doesn't think the injury is anything overly serious, more won't be known until Looney undergoes further evaluation.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Likely starter at center•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Planning to take threes•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returning to Golden State•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Cleared to play•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Taking part in pregame warmups•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 6•
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.