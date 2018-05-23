Warriors' Kevon Looney: Underwhelms in Game 4 start
Looney drew the start for Andre Iguodala (knee) and supplied just four points (2-6 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Golden State's 95-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.
The fourth-year big man's line ultimately wasn't any different from those he'd produced during the prior two games when he came off the bench and logged under 20 minutes. Looney's lack of production wasn't necessarily due to poor shooting as much as it was to modest usage, as his six shot attempts were easily the fewest among the first unit. With Iguodala having been upgraded to questionable prior to Tuesday's contest before ultimately sitting out, it's certainly conceivable -- but still uncertain -- that he returns for Thursday's Game 5, a development that would presumably push Looney back to the second unit.
