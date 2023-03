Looney (back) is probable for Monday's contest against the Rockets, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After initially being viewed as questionable, Looney's status appears to be trending in the right direction. The UCLA product has started the Warriors' past five games, averaging 10.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over 28.4 minutes per game.