Warriors' Kevon Looney: Warriors decline fourth-year option

Looney had his fourth-year option declined by the Warriors, Mark Medina of Bay Area News Group reports.

Coming out of UCLA as a developmental project, Looney has played sparingly over his first few years in the league, though he did deal with a few injuries that likely played a part in that. Now that he's fully healthy, the Warriors remain adamant that they've liked Looney's progression, but will still have to decline his option for financial reasons. If they were to opt in on Looney's deal, that would nearly double the team's luxury taxes, so they'll instead decline it and make Looney an unrestricted free agent after this season. That doesn't rule out a potential deal being struck between the two sides, though for now, Looney could be looking at his last season with Golden State.