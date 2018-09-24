Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will battle for starting job

Looney is expected to battle Damian Jones and Jordan Bell for the starting center job, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Monday that Draymond Green would start at power forward like he has in the past, which is expected to allow one of Looney, Jones or Bell to start until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is cleared for a return. With the likes of JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West all gone for last season's roster, Looney is likely set for an uptick in minutes whether he starts or continues to come off the bench. That said, if Looney does earn the top job, he'd still be the fifth option offensively and could still struggle to be a fantasy contributor.