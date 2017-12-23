Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will be available
Looney (glute) will be available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney landed on the injury report with a strained glute, but his status never appeared to be in too much doubt. Expect the 21-year-old to be available for his usual, fairly limited role off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Probable Saturday with strained glute•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Warriors decline fourth-year option•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Makes four field goals Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Doubtful for Game 3•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...