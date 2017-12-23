Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will be available

Looney (glute) will be available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney landed on the injury report with a strained glute, but his status never appeared to be in too much doubt. Expect the 21-year-old to be available for his usual, fairly limited role off the bench.

