Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will move into starting five

Looney will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Warriors lost Damian Jones (pectoral) over the weekend, so Looney will take over at center for the foreseeable future. Golden State could pivot to a smaller lineup once Draymond Green (toe) returns, but he's set to miss at least three more games, so Looney should be in line for extended minutes over the next week -- and likely beyond. Over his last three games, Looney holds averages of 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.