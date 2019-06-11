Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will not return Monday

Looney (collarbone) will not return to Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was apparent all night that Looney was bothered by the collarbone injury that has limited him throughout the Finals. With Kevin Durant (lower leg) also out, the Warriors will be limited in the frontcourt and will have to rely on the likes of Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell the rest of the night.