Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will not return Monday
Looney (collarbone) will not return to Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
It was apparent all night that Looney was bothered by the collarbone injury that has limited him throughout the Finals. With Kevin Durant (lower leg) also out, the Warriors will be limited in the frontcourt and will have to rely on the likes of Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Andrew Bogut and Jordan Bell the rest of the night.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will play Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Going through pregame warmups•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could return during Finals•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out for NBA Finals•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...