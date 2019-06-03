Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will not return to Game 2

Looney suffered a sprained collar bone and will not return to Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors will likely provide an update on Looney's status following Sunday's game, but in the meantime, the team will have to use a combination of DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut to hold down the center position in Looney's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...