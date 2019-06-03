Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will not return to Game 2
Looney suffered a sprained collar bone and will not return to Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors will likely provide an update on Looney's status following Sunday's game, but in the meantime, the team will have to use a combination of DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut to hold down the center position in Looney's absence.
