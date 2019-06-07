Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will play Game 4
Looney (collarbone) will play during Friday's Game 4 against the Raptors, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Despite a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, Looney will be available to play in a crucial Game 4. Even though it's reportedly a pain-tolerance issue, rather than something that can get worse, Looney suiting up is very surprising. There's no word of a minutes limit.
