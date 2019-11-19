Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will rehab in G League

Looney (hamstring) will head to the Santa Cruz Warriors for rehab, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney has missed all but one game this season due to a hamstring injury but continues to make progress towards a return. He'll see some run in Santa Cruz before ultimately being cleared to return, though a timetable is unclear at this time.

