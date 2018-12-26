Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will start against Lakers
Looney will start at center in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Looney came off the bench in the Warriors' last game Sunday, but he will swap spots with Jonas Jerebko on Tuesday night and reclaim the starting spot he held down the previous nine games.
