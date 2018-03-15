Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Looney will pick up the spot start for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney has finally seen some court time over the last four games, but will have the opportunity to see extended minutes Wednesday with usual starter Draymond Green (shoulder) sitting out. In Green's place, Looney will get the call to jump into the top unit, which should mean a temporary uptick in playing time and fantasy value. Along with Green, Steph Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and David West (arm) are also out as well, so there should be plenty of minutes to go around for those who typically don't see hefty workloads.