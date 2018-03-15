Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will start at power forward Wednesday
Looney will pick up the spot start for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney has finally seen some court time over the last four games, but will have the opportunity to see extended minutes Wednesday with usual starter Draymond Green (shoulder) sitting out. In Green's place, Looney will get the call to jump into the top unit, which should mean a temporary uptick in playing time and fantasy value. Along with Green, Steph Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and David West (arm) are also out as well, so there should be plenty of minutes to go around for those who typically don't see hefty workloads.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Inactive Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Available Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Has broken tooth, stays in game•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Not listed on injury report•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Tuesday with stomach issue•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...