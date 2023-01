Looney will start Friday's game against the Raptors.

Jonathan Kuminga drew a start in place of Andrew Wiggins (illness) Wednesday, but Looney gets the nod Friday with Wiggins still sidelined. Looney has started 45 of 48 appearances, averaging 6.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.6 minutes during those contests, so it's certainly a role he's familiar with.