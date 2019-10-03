Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Saturday

Looney (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney originally wasn't expected to miss time due to the hamstring strain he suffered in Wednesday's practice, but with fellow center Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) out, the Warriors want to play it safe with the big man. Look for Omari Spellman to start at center Saturday.

