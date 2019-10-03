Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Saturday
Looney (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney originally wasn't expected to miss time due to the hamstring strain he suffered in Wednesday's practice, but with fellow center Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) out, the Warriors want to play it safe with the big man. Look for Omari Spellman to start at center Saturday.
More News
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.