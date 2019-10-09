Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Thursday

Looney (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's contest versus Minnesota, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It'll be the second straight exhibition contest in which Looney will miss because of a hamstring injury. The Warriors are leaning on the side of caution with the UCLA product during matchups this preseason, so Looney's absence Thursday isn't a surprise.

