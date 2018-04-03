Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't play Tuesday
Looney (illness) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney has been relied upon more over the past 10 games than usual -- 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 24.1 minutes -- due to injuries piling up for the Warriors. So, his absence Tuesday could result in the likes of Nick Young and Jordan Bell seeing extended run.
