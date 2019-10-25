Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't return Thursday

Looney has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Clippers due to right hamstring tightness, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Looney wasn't spotted on the court or on the bench prior to the start of the second half, and the team later revealed that he won't return to the contest due to a hamstring issue. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, though he'll likely be evaluated further before Golden State determines Looney's status for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder.