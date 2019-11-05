Play

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Won't travel to Houston

Looney (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Houston, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney suffered a hamstring injury during Golden State's season opener, and he hasn't taken the court since. The team has officially ruled him out for Wednesday's matchup, meaning his next opportunity to return will come Friday in Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories