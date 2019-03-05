Warriors' Klay Thompson: Absent following shootaround
Thompson (knee) wasn't on the floor following Tuesday morning's shootaround, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
While Andre Iguodala (undisclosed) and Alfonzo McKinnie (hip) were both able to get some work in, it's concerning that Thompson was absent. He's still listed as questionable for Tuesday's clash with Boston but doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction.
