Thompson (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Pacers.

The 32-year-old sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against Houston, so it's no surprise he'll be back on the court for Monday's contest. Thompson has averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.0 minutes across his past five contests.