Warriors' Klay Thompson: Active against Suns

Thompson (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Thompson returned to the lineup Saturday after missing three weeks with a fractured right thumb, putting up 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 32 minutes. The Warriors are on a back-to-back, but with Stephen Curry (ankle), Andre Iguodala (knee) and Patrick McCaw (back) all out, Thompson has a good chance of seeing significant minutes yet again against Phoenix.