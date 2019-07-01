Warriors' Klay Thompson: Agrees to maximum contract
Thompson (knee) agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Golden State offered their star shooting guard a max deal, even after tearing his ACL in his team's final postseason contest. If all goes according to plan, he could return to the court as soon as February or March of 2020, which would give his squad a huge boost heading into the playoffs.
