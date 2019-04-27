Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ankle is in 'pretty bad shape'

Thompson sprained his ankle during the third quarter of Friday's Game 6 win over the Clippers and sources indicate it's still in "pretty bad shape", Marcus Thompson of the Athletic reports.

The Warriors will see how Thompson's ankle responds to treatment over the next 24 hours, but it's possible his availability will come into question for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets. That said, Thompson himself expressed confidence, stating "I anticipate going fully on Sunday." Either way, it's a situation worth monitoring heading into Sunday.

