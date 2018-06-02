Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ankle pain, swelling increases

Thompson was seen walking with a limp into Saturday's media availability and noted that his high ankle sprain has swelled and stiffened since the end of Game 1, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports. Thompson remains "optimistic" he'll be able to take the floor for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers.

The plan remains for Thompson to take the floor during Game 2 despite his injury. More word about his recovery and how he's feeling should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround. Assuming he does play, it's possible he's hindered some by the injury, making him a risky option in DFS.